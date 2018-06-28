Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) of the August 7, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) of the August 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the pending securities class action. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Qualcomm securities between January 31, 2018 and March 12, 2018 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information visit:



On January 31, 2018, Defendants filed Qualcomm's quarterly report for the period ended December 24, 2017. In that filing, Defendants discussed several matters concerning Broadcom's attempted hostile takeover of the Company for $70 per share.

The complaint charges Defendants omitted to also inform investors that two days before the January 31 filing they had requested the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States ("CFIUS") to investigate Broadcom's proxy solicitation activities.

On March 12, 2018, Defendants attached a CFIUS letter discussing Defendants' January 29 request and expressing its concerns about potential national security risks posed by Broadcom's attempted hostile takeover.

This news drove the price of Qualcomm shares down $3.11, or almost 5%, to close at $59.70 on March 13, 2018.

