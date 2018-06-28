Fairfax India Completes $550 Million Term Loan

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

(Note: All dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars, except as otherwise noted).

TORONTO, June 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation ("Fairfax India") (TSX:FIH) announces that it has completed a $550 million, 1-year secured term loan, with an option to extend for an additional year, with a syndicate of Canadian banks, which loan amends, restates and replaces its existing $400 million secured term loan.

Fairfax India is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.