Kinross to announce Q2 financial results on August 1, 2018

TORONTO, June 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K) (NYSE:KGC) plans to release its financial statements and operating results for the second quarter of 2018 on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, after market close. On Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. ET Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call-in numbers are as follows:



About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, Mauritania, and Russia. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

