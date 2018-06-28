UPCOMING DEADLINES: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of LC, ESPR, and MFGP

NEW YORK, June 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 2, 2018

Class Period: February 28, 2015 - April 25, 2018

Allegations: The Company falsely promised consumers they would receive a loan with "no hidden fees"; LendingClub's privacy policy did not comply with the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act; consequently, the foregoing conduct would subject LendingClub's business practices to heightened regulatory scrutiny by the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC"); and as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 6, 2018

Class Period: February 22, 2017 - May 1, 2018

Allegations: Esperion's cholesterol-lowering medication, bempedoic acid, entailed serious undisclosed safety risks, including death; and as a result of the foregoing, Esperion's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 23, 2018

Class Period: September 1, 2017 – March 19, 2018, and August 4, 2017 or August 22, 2017

Allegations: The Registration Statement and Prospectus filed for the Company's Initial Public Offering contained materially false and misleading information and/or failed to disclose material information, and Micro Focus made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information throughout the class period.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 10, 2018

Class Period: November 16, 2017 - May 10, 2018

Allegations: Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.'s consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2017 could no longer be relied upon due to misstated warranty accruals; and as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

