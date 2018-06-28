AmeraMex International Receives Orders Totaling $250,000

CHICO, Calif., June 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, forestry conservation and tactical military vehicles, has received orders totaling $250,000 for loaded container handlers from two West Coast customers. The equipment is in inventory and will ship mid-July 2018.



AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre commented, "The equipment will be disassembled and, using our internal trucking group, Hamre Heavy Haul, will be transported to our customers. On arrival, our team will reassemble the equipment and train the customer's operators on the use of the equipment."

"In addition, we have just finished disassembling a large Taylor Equipment container handler purchased from a Seattle-based company. It is now in transit to our facilities in Chico, CA for refurbishment. This machine is the largest unit built by Taylor in their 91-year history. The container handler will take approximately two months to refurbish and is expected to generate $350,000 in sales. We do have tentative buyers for this equipment," added Hamre.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and forestry conservation. The company also represents an inclusive product line of advanced performance tactical military vehicles from Oshkosh Defense, LLC. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Except for the historical information contained herein, statements discussing sales or revenue projections are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made herein.

Investor and Media Relations

McCloud Communications, LLC

Marty Tullio, Managing Member

Office: 949.632.1900 or Marty@McCloudCommunications.com