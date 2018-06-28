Kite Realty Group Trust to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 1, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, June 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) (the "Company") announced today that it will release financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2018, after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results the following day, August 2, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



The dial-in numbers are (844) 309-0605 for domestic callers and (574) 990-9933 for international callers (passcode 8090669). A live webcast of the conference call will be available online on the Company's corporate website at www.kiterealty.com. In addition, a webcast replay of the call will be available on the corporate website.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders. As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned interests in 115 operating and redevelopment properties totaling approximately 22.5 million square feet and 2 development projects currently under construction totaling 0.7 million square feet.

For more information, please visit our website at kiterealty.com.

