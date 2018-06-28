CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DB, PRTA and ANW: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court; further details about the cases can be found at the links provided.



Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Class Period: March 20, 2017 - March 30, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2018

During the class period, Deutsche Bank allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Deutsche Bank's internal control environment and infrastructure were materially weak and deficient; and as a result, Deutsche Bank's statements about the Company's business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/deutsche-bank-aktiengesellschaft?wire=3.

Prothena Corporation (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Class Period: October 15, 2015 - April 20, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 16, 2018

According to the complaint, Prothena allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: relevant trial data showed that Prothena's antibody NEOD001, designed to treat amyloid light chain amyloidosis ("AL amyloidosis"), was not an effective treatment; the Company made misleading comparisons of NEOD001's "best response" rates against certain prior studies; and the Company touted Prothena's ongoing Phase 1/2 study of NEOD001 as providing a strong basis for late-stage Phase 2b and Phase 3 studies of NEOD001, even though the full Phase 1/2 study data demonstrated that NEOD001 was not an effective treatment.

To learn more go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/prothena-corporation?wire=3.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW)

Class Period: April 28, 2016 - June 4, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2018

During the class period, Aegean allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Aegean had improperly accounted for an approximate $200 million of accounts receivable as of December 31, 2017; Aegean failed to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Aegean's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/aegean-marine-class-action?wire=3.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

