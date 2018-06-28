NGA Selects Hexagon US Federal as a Prime Contractor for a Role on Two Programs Totaling $1.17 Billion

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) has selected Hexagon US Federal as a prime contractor on two multiple awards, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contracts for amounts totaling $1.17 billion. Hexagon was selected as one of multiple vendors for the JANUS Geography and JANUS Elevation contracts.



Tasks for the JANUS Geography program will support the creation, conflation, integration, and enrichment of Foundation GEOINT data used to produce a comprehensive and seamless dataset for NGA partners and customers. A great benefit to the warfighter and humanitarian organizations alike, the creation of this dataset will ensure more accurate and readily available geospatial data for military and intelligence operations as well as disaster relief missions saving time and lives.

"We are pleased to be a vital part of the JANUS program that will enhance NGA's ability to support critical defense and humanitarian assistance missions with improved global GEOINT terrain models and geospatial datasets," said chairman of the board Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michael D. Maples.

As a prime contractor on the JANUS Elevation contract, Hexagon will support NGA's Office of Geomatics with maintenance to an existing worldwide library of digital elevation models. This effort includes products generated, modified, or assessed by the Office that are a digital representation of the terrain surface of the earth.

Hexagon work on for the contracts has already begun. For more information, please visit www.hexagonusfederal.com.

