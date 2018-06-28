Optium Cyber Systems President, George Rutherford, Joins Everett Jolly On Uptick Newswire's 'Stock Day' Podcast

THE WOODLANDS, TX and PHOENIX, AZ, June 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optium Cyber Systems, Inc. (OCSI) (OTC:OCSY) today announced the release of OCSI President, George Rutherford's, second interview with Everett Jolly on Uptick Newswire's ‘Stock Day' podcast.



‘I am excited to again host George Rutherford, President of Optium Cyber Systems, Inc.;" said Everett Jolly, host of Newswire's ‘Stock Day' podcast. "The business model developed by OCSI is proving highly successful and I encourage listeners to tune in to get an update on how well OCSI is progressing," continued Mr. Jolly.

To listen to the interview in its entirety, please go to:

https://upticknewswire.com/featured-interview-president-george-rutherford-of-optium-cyber-systems-inc-otcpink-ocsy-2/

About Uptick Newswire and the ‘Stock Day' Podcast

Uptick Newswire is a private company reaching out to the masses keeping investors and shareholders up to date on company news and bringing transparency to the undervalued, undersold, micro-cap stocks of the market and is the producer of the Uptick Network ‘Stock Day' Podcast. The Uptick Network ‘Stock Day' Podcast is an extension of Uptick Newswire and has recently launched the Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona with its new host Kathryn Donnelly.

About Optium Cyber Systems, Inc.

Optium Cyber Systems, Inc. is a Texas based corporation positioning itself to be a premier provider and industry leader in cyber-risk analysis and protection services. It has developed a proprietary process to analyze, identify and address cyber security vulnerabilities in an organization's critical IT infrastructure that is scalable and transferable to any environment. The Company has recently launched in the health care sector focusing on protecting health care facilities from cyberthreats such as the manipulation of medical devices or theft of patient records. The Company is in the process of developing applications for the crypocurrency and oil and gas sectors. Optium Cyber Systems, Inc. is publicly traded having its common shares quoted on the OTC Markets under the symbol "OCSY".





Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See Optium Cyber Systems, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information contact Investor Relations – West Coast TEN Associates, LLC Tom Nelson President w: 1 (480) 326-8577 email: tenassociates33@gmail.com website: www.tenassociatesllc.com Investor Relations – East Coast Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC Mr. James S. Painter III President w: 1 (321) 206-6682 m: 1 (407) 340-0226 email: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com website: www.emergingmarketsllc.com Head Office - Operations Optium Cyber Systems, Inc. Operations George M. Rutherford President w: 1 (936) 559-7407 email: info@optiumcyber.com website: www.optiumcyber.com