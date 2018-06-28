Daniel Crépeau Joins Fresche Solutions as Chief Operating Officer

MONTREAL, June 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresche Solutions, a leading provider of IBM i application modernization and management solutions is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Crépeau as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Crepeau, a former senior executive with a solid track record in large service organizations in Information Technology and Finance, brings to Fresche a strong operational, strategy and management experience gained over his 34-year career in IT.



"We have experienced tremendous growth over the past few years, and see no slowdown in sight for our business, which now serves enterprise customers on a global scale. Daniel brings to our organization incredible leadership skills and depth. His expertise in supporting hyper growth companies will benefit literally every department within our organization, to ensure our strategy and objectives are well-coordinated, our operations are streamlined and our results are maximized and most important, that our clients appreciate all the value that we offer them," says Andy Kulakowski, President and CEO of Fresche.

Mr. Crépeau has extensive experience managing large, diversified IT operations. He held numerous positions at CGI Group, a global IT consulting firm specializing in systems integration and outsourcing solutions, including various leadership roles in branch management, business engineering, consulting and outsourcing operations.

After 20 years at CGI, Mr. Crépeau became head of IT at PSP Investments Inc. and spearheaded a seven-year IT investment program for implementing trading and management systems. Before joining Fresches, he worked as strategic consultant for financial institutions. He also serves on the board of two companies and one non-profit organization that promotes IT learning in elementary schools in Montreal. He is also an angel investor member of Anges Quebec.

On joining the Fresche team, Daniel Crépeau says: "Corporate culture is extremely important to me, and at Fresche, we have the best kind: dynamic, forward-thinking, already in a rapid-growth phase and poised to move to the next level. It's a great fit, and I'm extremely pleased to help manage the growth so that it meets the needs of customers, partners, employees and investors."

Mr. Crépeau begins his duties with Fresche immediately.

About Fresche Solutions

Fresche helps organizations that rely on IBM Power Systems (IBM i) applications to meet all their IT challenges. As a leading expert in IBM i, we provide products and services that span the complete IBM i application modernization and management spectrum. We enable IT with modernization strategies to support business and improve financial performance, increase market competitiveness, remove risk and add business value. With the widest solution portfolio in the IBM i marketplace and 100% referenceability, our team of experts helps organizations future-proof their business by modernizing business processes, technologies and applications. Companies running RPG, COBOL, CA 2E SYNON and Java applications rely on us for comprehensive, automated solutions that optimize IBM i systems and help take advantage of technologies such as Web, Mobile, Cloud and RPGOA on IBM i. Our complete portfolio includes solutions in the following areas:

Graphical User Interface, Web & Mobile

Analysis & Productivity

Staff Augmentation

Code & Database Modernization

IT Strategy & Planning

Reporting & Document Distribution

For more information about our company, visit us on the web at www.freschesolutions.com

Twitter LinkedIn Facebook

For further details, please contact: