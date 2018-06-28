TMC Launches The New Intelligence – an Unparalleled AI and Machine Learning Conference & Expo in Florida

TRUMBULL, Conn., June 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMC today announced the launch of The New Intelligence conference and expo – The Event Powering the AI Revolution. This exciting new event will take place on January 30 - February 1, 2019 at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward Country Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



The conference and trade show is focused on giving businesses and service providers insight into the vast array of possibilities presented by the massive growth of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The New Intelligence experience is composed of three different events, Adaptive & Intent-Based Networking, AIOps and The Future of Work. The New Intelligence experience includes a robust exhibit floor, powerful keynotes, case studies, unique panels and presentations, special events, networking opportunities and much more.

The Adaptive & Intent-Based Networking event at The New Intelligence will address the fact that networks need to change to contend with evolving security threats, complexity introduced by software-based instances and virtualization, the growing data deluge, and the need for better performance and faster troubleshooting and service turnup.

The AIOps Event at The New Intelligence provides a deeper dive into how artificial intelligence and machine learning can help ensure application performance, network performance, and security. This part of the program focuses specifically on AI for IT operations platforms, which build and improve upon application performance monitoring, network performance monitoring, and diagnostic tools.

The Future of Work event at The New Intelligence explores how artificial intelligence and machine learning can improve business communications, collaboration, contact center and customer service, and marketing and sales experiences and initiatives. At The Future of Work, we'll discuss how AI can enhance the business knowledge worker experience, and help marketing and sales teams be more efficient and effective.

"After months of planning, we are excited to announce that The New Intelligence conference and expo will launch in Florida next year. This event will serve as the one place where thousands of business owners, C-level executives, customer experience specialists, developers, IT professionals, line of business leaders, marketers, network experts, sales leaders and so many others will gather to learn how artificial intelligence and machine learning can help them and their companies," said Rich Tehrani, TMC CEO and conference chairman.

The call for speakers is open. To submit your sessions proposal, complete the online form here by July 31, 2018. Questions regarding speaker opportunities should be sent to Dave Rodriguez at 203-852-6800 x146 or Paula Bernier at 203-852-6800 x114.

Registration is open and early bird rates are in effect. For questions on registration, exhibiting, sponsorship, or advertising packages contact events@tmcnet.com.

