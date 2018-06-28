Hal Knight Joins Fonteva as Director of Global Alliances

Arlington, VA, June 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fonteva is pleased to announce Hal Knight as its new Director of Global Alliances. In this new role Mr. Knight will oversee and nurture the development of strategic partnerships with organizations that can bring complementary benefits to Fonteva's clients and prospects.



Specializing in enterprise applications and cloud computing, Mr. Knight has extensive experience supporting the work of corporate alliances for a range of cloud based technology firms, including three years as the Director of Partner Alliances for Salesforce. At Fonteva he will continue his recent work to develop and manage partnerships at the executive level creating mutually beneficial programs.

"We are excited to have Hal on our team and are looking forward to creating deeper relationships with our current partners and developing new relationships with partners who can bring additional value to the Fonteva User Network," said Fonteva CEO Jerry Huskins.

About Fonteva

Fonteva is the leading provider of membership, events, and eCommerce solutions built on the Salesforce platform. At the heart of everything Fonteva does is its quest to equip and empower its customers to meet the unique needs of their customer communities. By harnessing the power of the Salesforce platform, Fonteva delivers highly configurable solutions that facilitate collaboration and strengthen the bond that members have with one another and with their associations – because the stronger a community is, the more rewarding and enduring the relationships will be. Visit Fonteva at www.fonteva.com .





