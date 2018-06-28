Unravel Data Appoints Steven Wastie as Chief Marketing Officer

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unravel Data, the application performance management (APM) platform designed for big data applications, today announced the appointment of Steven Wastie as its chief marketing officer (CMO). With more than 20 years of global marketing, product management and business development experience, Wastie assumes responsibility for building and scaling the marketing organization to support the strategic growth of the company. Wastie previously served as CMO at AppDynamics during its hyper-growth phase and most recently as CMO at Origami Logic, a big data analytics company. He brings a strong background in building brand awareness and the keen ability to leverage marketing technology and data analytics to drive sustainable revenue results, build dynamic teams and lead organizations as they scale.



"Steven has a proven track record of implementing and scaling effective marketing strategies that combine his technical, analytical and creative skills to build results-driven marketing engines," said Kunal Agarwal, CEO of Unravel. "His knowledge of the market is rooted in his deep enterprise experience and understanding of the highly specialized needs of organizations as they unlock the true potential of big data. Steven comes with the highest of recommendations from his peers, and we're thrilled about the leadership, intense passion and the pivotal role he will play as we propel our efforts in delivering the most complete APM solution for big data applications."

"The continued transformation of modern application architectures continues to present significant opportunities to innovate and disrupt. Unravel has come to market with the industry's leading solution to not only provide visibility into how these applications are performing but to also provide granular insights and recommendations to auto-tune and auto-remediate issues proactively or as they occur. As a new generation of applications that depend on the big data stack are going into production, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), customer analytics, machine learning and fraud prevention, they require a different approach to deal with much higher data volumes, a much more distributed run-time and continuous deployment methodology," stated Wastie. "Unravel has already experienced unprecedented customer validation very early on from leaders in the technology, healthcare and finance industries. I am humbled to join such a talented team and excited to help them drive continued growth and market leadership."

Unravel Data provides the only Application Performance Management (APM) solution for Big Data. Unravel doesn't just monitor and unify system-level data, but rather tracks, correlates, and interprets performance data across the full-stack in-order to optimize, troubleshoot, and analyze from a single pane. Customers include leading Big Data practitioners such as Kaiser Permanente, Leidos, Autodesk and YP.com. Unravel Data was founded by Kunal Agarwal and Dr. Shivnath Babu when they experienced the frustration of manually troubleshooting performance problems in Big Data stacks firsthand. Unravel's founding team includes Big Data experts from companies such as Cloudera, Oracle, and Microsoft. Unravel Data has raised a total of $23M of funding from Menlo Ventures, GGV Capital, M12, Data Elite Ventures and Jyoti Bansal.

