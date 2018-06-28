electroCore, Inc. Announces Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares in Initial Public Offering

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. ("electroCore") (NASDAQ:ECOR) today announced that the underwriters of its previously announced initial public offering of common stock have exercised in full their option to purchase an additional 780,000 shares of common stock from electroCore at the initial public offering price of $15.00 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Including exercise of the option, electroCore issued a total of 5,980,000 shares, resulting in aggregate proceeds of approximately $83,421,000, net of underwriting discounts and commissions. All shares of common stock in the offering were sold by electroCore.



electroCore's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol ECOR.

Evercore ISI, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and JMP Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. BTIG, LLC acted as lead manager.

A registration statement related to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and was declared effective by the SEC the on June 21, 2018. Copies of the registration statement may be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology and rheumatology. The company's initial targets are the acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

