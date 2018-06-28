UPDATE: Intellitronix Files Patent on Weapons Detection Robot

EASTLAKE, Ohio, June 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellitronix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of US Lighting Group (OTC:USLG), today announced that it has filed a patent for a weapons detecting robot utilizing the Promobot LLC robot.



Promobot V4





"Intellitronix sees weapons detection as a growing market, especially in schools," said Intellitronix CEO, Paul Spivak. "As a father, I cannot do enough to make schools a safe environment for children and as a Company, Intellitronix is advancing that effort through our software collaboration efforts that utilizes the Promobot LLCs robot which our company holds the exclusive marketing rights in the United States."

According to a CNN news article, the US has had 57 times as many school shootings as the other major industrialized nations combined. Since 2009, there has been 288 school shooting in the U.S. So far this year, there has been an average of one shooting per week and while gun control advocates say curbing firearms ownership will help, Intellitronix believes weapons detection is at the forefront of curbing shootings – both in schools as well as other commercial applications.

Promobot currently does promotions and sales. It uses artificial intelligence to determine differences between men and women, age range, and has the capability of facial recognition up to 5,000 people. Its responses are customizable as well. Based on the current success of Promobot's features, Intellitronix is now working on pattern recognition and inferred scanning technology to help its weapon detection endeavor.

About Promobot LLC

The Limited Liability Company has engineered Eastern Europe's first functional robot in terms of service-oriented applications with Promobot now in eighteen countries and growing. The robots have been successful in automating processes as administrators, promoters, hosts, museum guides and financial consultants. Promobot LLC is now in its 4th generation of development with expanded capabilities that enhance and broaden market demand.

About Intellitronix

Intellitronix is a U.S. manufacturer of LED lighting, and microprocessor-controlled LED gauges, which are energy-saving devices of high-quality automotive after-market products that are sold worldwide. All the Company's products are 'Made in the USA' at its own manufacturing facility located near Cleveland, Ohio.

