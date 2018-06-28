Courtyard Los Angeles Westside Announces Event Special for Non-Profits

Culver City, California, June 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Courtyard Los Angeles Westside is helping charities and non-profits give back by offering an exclusive event special for philanthropic organizations. Designed to create seamless gatherings, the offer complements the hotel's more than 12,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor Culver City event space with expert planning, generous discounts and complimentary perks.

The "You Book. We Plan. You Party!" special includes 10% off food and beverage menu prices or a 10% rebate back to the charity or non-profit organization of your choice. Guests also receive double Marriott reward points, and the hotel will make a donation to event auctions if applicable.

The special also includes several other perks, including waived bartender fees, waived room rental fees, a complimentary departure treat and a special event parking rate of $8 per car. Dedicated event coordinators will also be on hand to help plan each event, which will include a dance floor and stage for a DJ, complimentary hotel linens and napkins, along with glassware, silver and china.

A top event hotel in Culver City, Courtyard Los Angeles Westside offers sophisticated event space, consisting of 11 stylish rooms that can comfortably accommodate 10 to 300 guests. Enhanced by custom catering, state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment and distinctive specials, the hotel is uniquely positioned to help charities and non-profits celebrate and succeed.

To take advantage of this limited-time offer, organizers must book by September 30, 2018, (and this offer must be redeemed by December 31, 2018). The offer is also based on availability and not available with any other offers or promotions. The offer is not available on previously booked events and may be rescinded at any time. There is also a food and beverage minimum of $2,000.00, plus a service charge of 23% and tax of 10%.

To learn more about the hotel's Culver City event venues, or to book the charity and non-profit event special, organizers can call 310-590-2515.

About Courtyard Los Angeles Westside

Situated near I-405, Courtyard Los Angeles Westside offers spacious, well-appointed rooms near celebrated attractions, including the Getty Museum, Venice Beach, Marina Del Ray and Santa Monica. Guest rooms include complimentary wireless internet, modern amenities, room service and luxurious bedding. In addition to its stylish and versatile event space, the hotel offers dynamic meeting rooms and distinctive dining options that include a bistro and breakfast buffet with omelet and waffle stations. Guests also enjoy access to a well-equipped fitness center with cardio equipment and free weights, along with a sparkling outdoor pool.

