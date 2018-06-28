Goodfood Market Corp. to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018

MONTREAL, June 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. ("Goodfood" or "the Company") (TSX:FOOD) will release its financial results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2018 on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, after market closes. Jonathan Ferrari, CEO, Neil Cuggy, President and COO and Philippe Adam, CFO, will hold a conference call to review the results at 4:30 p.m. (ET) on the same day.

Details of the Conference Call:

When: July 11, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. E.T

Dial in number: 647-788-4922 or 877-223-4471

Conference call replay available until July 25, 2018

416-621-4642 or 1-800-585-8367

To access the webcast and view the slide presentation, click on this link: http://www.gowebcasting.com/9318.

The conference ID is 8599945.

About Goodfood

Goodfood is a leading meal kit company in Canada, delivering fresh ingredients that make it easy for subscribers to prepare delicious meals at home every week. Goodfood's objective is to take the hassle out of cooking, leaving subscribers with the fun part - cooking, sharing with family and eating. Subscribers select their favorite recipes from a variety of original dishes online. The Company prepares a personalized box of fresh ingredients and delivers it to the subscriber's doorstep with easy systematic instructions. Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Goodfood had 76,000 active subscribers as of May 31, 2018. www.makegoodfood.ca

