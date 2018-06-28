GOGL - Buyback of 3.07% Golden Ocean Group Limited Convertible Bond Issue 2014/2019 - ISIN NO 001 0701055

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ and OSE: GOGL) ("Golden Ocean" or the "Company") announces that the Company has through market purchase executed June 28, 2018 bought $3,400,000 notional in the 3.07% Golden Ocean Group Limited Convertible Bond Issue 2014/2019 - ISIN NO 001 0701055 at a price of 99 per cent of par value.

After the purchase, Golden Ocean holds $28,400,000 notional representing 14.2 per cent in the 3.07% Golden Ocean Group Limited Convertible Bond Issue 2014/2019 - ISIN NO 001 0701055, convertible into 329,505 shares in the Company at the current conversion price.

June 28, 2018

Hamilton, Bermuda

In addition to these important factors and matters discussed elsewhere herein, important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies, fluctuations in currencies and interest rates, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the dry bulk market, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, political events or acts by terrorists, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

