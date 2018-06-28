SHAREHOLDER ALERT – MOH ESPR PPG ANW QCOM UNM COOL: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, June 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 29, 2018

Class Period: October 31, 2014 and August 2, 2017

Get additional information: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/molina-healthcare-inc-2?wire=3.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 6, 2018

Class Period: February 22, 2017 to May 1, 2018

Get additional information: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/esperion-therapeutics-inc-2?wire=3.

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 19, 2018

Class Period: April 24, 2017 to May 10, 2018

Get additional information: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/ppg-industries-inc-2?wire=3.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2018

Class Period: April 28, 2016 and June 4, 2018

Get additional information: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/aegean-marine-petroleum-network-inc?wire=3

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 7, 2018

Class Period: January 31, 2018 and March 12, 2018

Get additional information: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/qualcomm-incorporated-2?wire=3.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2018

Class Period: January 31, 2018 and May 2, 2018

Get additional information: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/unum-group?wire=3.

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018

Class Period: March 31, 2017 and June 22, 2018

Get additional information: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/polarityte-inc?wire=3.

Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 21, 2018

Class Period: Shareholders who purchased pursuant to the IPO between October 12, 2017 and October 16, 2017

Get additional information: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/restoration-robotics-inc-hair?wire=3.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com