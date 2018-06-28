Sentry Management Announces New Hartford CT Relationship with PPM

Orlando FL, June 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Sentry Management, Inc. has joined forces with Phoenix Property Management (PPM) to become a homeowner and condominium association management leader in the Hartford Connecticut area. Sentry now operates offices in 15 states.

"We are pleased to expand our family of offices by welcoming Lynne McCarron and her entire East Hartford-based staff," said Bradley Pomp, President of Sentry Management. "Sentry is so fortunate to have identified a company that matches the operating style and customer commitment we have always strived to achieve. PPM is simply a first-class operation."

Lynne McCarron, now Vice President of Sentry Management, explained the search for a partner took a lot of time and research, because they wanted to get it right. "We spent considerable effort before deciding that a relationship with Sentry would be good for us and our clients. We concluded that joining forces with a national partner like Sentry lets us continue to hire the best staff and have the most advanced systems and technology. These are all things that translates to value-added for the associations we manage and improved performance from our staff."

The service area for this office is primarily Hartford and Middlesex Counties. Some of the largest communities where Sentry manages condominiums and homeowner communities include the cities of Hartford, East Hartford, Granby, West Hartford, Simsbury, Avon, Cheshire, Farmington, Glastonbury, Portland, Middletown, Newington, Wallingford, Wethersfield, Manchester and South Windsor

To learn more, go to https://hartford.sentrymgt.com.

Sentry Management is a full-service community management company. Sentry's business is the day-to-day operation of communities, homeowner associations and condominiums. Sentry is accredited as an AMO® (Accredited Management Organization) by the Institute of Real Estate Management, providing an independent evaluation that Sentry has one of the highest operating and financial standards in the industry. Sentry operates in dozens of localities in Florida, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

