PDS Announces the Appointment of Patricia Palmer as President and CEO

BLUE BELL, Pa., June 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS, a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions, announced the retirement of President and Chief Executive Officer Charles Jefferies and the appointment of Patricia Palmer as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Jefferies and Ms. Palmer will continue to work together to ensure a smooth transition.



Mr. Jefferies recently celebrated his 40th year anniversary with PDS, joining the company in 1978, where he worked in a variety of areas including research and development, and operations before stepping into the President and CEO role in May of 2001. His successor, Ms. Palmer is currently the Senior Vice President and Product Manager at PDS. She joined the company in 1984 and has worked in development, consulting services, and sales and marketing roles leading up to her appointment as President and CEO.

"Pat's years of experience and depth of knowledge at PDS made her the logical choice for the role of President and CEO," says Mr. Jefferies. "I'm confident in Pat's ability to serve PDS' customers with innovative, cutting-edge solutions in human capital management."

"I am honored and excited by this opportunity to lead PDS," says Ms. Palmer. "As HCM continues to evolve, PDS is committed to listening to our customers and providing technology that meets their business needs."

Along with the President and CEO announcement, PDS has also announced the promotion of Steve Fitzgerald from Vice President to Executive Vice President. Mr. Fitzgerald has more than 30 years of experience in software engineering and services and returned to PDS in March of 2016 overseeing Professional Services, Hosting Operations, IT, and Customer Support. "Steve's vision and leadership of PDS' services organization has earned him the role of EVP. I look forward to working with Steve and growing PDS in the years to come," says Ms. Palmer.

About PDS

PDS is a leading provider of recruiting, human resource, benefits, payroll, and time and attendance software throughout the U.S. and Canada. The company's end-to-end HCM solution enables organizations to minimize the time invested in administrative HCM and payroll activities by streamlining and automating those processes and facilitating strategic decision-making capabilities. Its innovative, personalized technology is backed by a team of experts who know your name, so you get a truly personal experience your way, on your terms.

Founded in 1974, PDS is a privately-held company headquartered in Blue Bell, Pa. For more information on PDS or PDS' Vista solution and services visit www.pdssoftware.com.

PDS and the PDS logo are registered trademarks and Vista is a trademark of Personnel Data Systems, Inc. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

