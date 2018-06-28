Web Global Holdings, Inc. Announces Reverse Merger of Allocation Media Entertainment, Inc.

Once-Dormant Public Company Continues its Reorganization Efforts and Plans for Accelerated Revenue Growth through Merger Agreement with an Innovative Media/Entertainment Company.



STUDIO CITY, Calif., June 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Via OTC PR Wire -- WEB GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. (OTC:WEBB) announced today the reverse merger of once privately held Allocation Media Entertainment, Inc.

Effective immediately, Steve Slome has been appointed as President and CEO of Web Global Holdings, Inc. Mr. Slome is also the Executive Producer, Co-Founder and CEO of Allocation Media. Mr. Slome's portfolio of work has been optioned and sold to numerous cable, broadcast and content networks across the world. Mr. Slome's years of experience in the industry will be invaluable to Web Global Holdings, Inc. as the company expands its reach through (1) the funding of overall operations and (2) through exponential production and development of new and targeted programming.

Also effective immediately, Mr. Lee Zuckerman will take on the role of COO of Web Global Holdings. Mr. Zuckerman has served as Executive Producer, Co-Founder and COO of Allocation Media since its inception. Mr. Zuckerman also brings a wealth of experience to the table and will be instrumental in the long term growth strategy of Web Global Holdings. Mr. Zuckerman is an independent film and television producer with over 20 years' experience.

Web Global Holdings, Inc. is poised for accelerated growth and these two gentlemen will be instrumental in the execution of the overall growth strategy of the company. The current number of common shares outstanding for WEBB is 3,092,676,667. Officers and/or Directors hold 86.33% of those shares or 2,670,000,000 and the current float is 14,899,100 (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/WEBB/security).



For additional information, see our websites http://webglobalholdings.com/ and http://allocationmedia.com/ .

About Web Global Holdings, Inc: Web Global Holdings is the parent company of Allocation Media Entertainment, a company that generates its revenue through the creation of original and unique television programming. The content is growing in popularity through syndication around the world via numerous broadcast, cable, sports and digital networks.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

Source: Web Global Holdings, Inc.

Contact: 347-983-9208