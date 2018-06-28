SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100K of Class Action Against Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline – August 6, 2018

NEW YORK, June 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ("Deutsche Bank" or the "Company") (NYSE:DB) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Deutsche Bank securities between March 20, 2017 through May 30, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/db.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Deutsche Bank's internal control environment and infrastructure were materially weak and deficient; and (2) as a result, Deutsche Bank's statements about the Company's business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On May 31, 2018, the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Federal Reserve has designated Deutsche Bank's U.S. business to be in "troubled condition," citing concerns "about its controls around measuring financial exposure to clients and valuing collateral that backed loans." The article further reported that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation has added Deutsche Bank's subsidiary Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas to its "problem banks" list of at-risk institutions. Following this news, Deutsche Bank's share price fell $0.49, or 4.24%, to close at $11.08 on May 31, 2018.

If you suffered a loss in Deutsche Bank you have until August 6, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

