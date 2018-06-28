ePlus to Present at Wall Street Technology Association Cybersecurity Seminar

HERNDON, Va., June 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS:PLUS) today announced that that it will be sponsoring and presenting at the Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA) seminar, "Next-Generation Cybersecurity: Implementing Effective Cybersecurity in a Time of Accelerating Threats." The seminar, rescheduled for July 17, 2018 (originally March 22) at The Yale Club of New York City, provides an overview of the most critical threats facing Wall Street firms today.



Lee Waskevich, vice president of security solutions at ePlus, will present a session at 12:30 pm on Customized Risk Management Frameworks. He will discuss how internally-driven security standards and guidelines via frameworks are crucial in traversing today's dynamic risk exposure landscape. His session will explore ways for security professionals to prioritize efforts in order to construct and mature a customized security program and discuss the fundamentals of achieving optimal results.

"ePlus is pleased to sponsor the WSTA seminar and share our risk management framework expertise with participants," said Mr. Waskevich. "Security standards such as NIST, ISO, COBIT, and SANS help guide organizations towards best practices in cybersecurity. While these standards provide guidance, they can also initiate confusion around applicability and priority that often result in delays or failure to take action. Our session will explain why it is critical to assess the use of frameworks alongside current and future business initiatives to properly identify risk and determine risk tolerance."

ePlus is a leader in cyber security services and creates custom, integrated programs that help customers prevent, defend against, and recover from malicious cyberattacks. Through a holistic approach to securing data and developing strong risk management frameworks, ePlus enables organizations to reduce overall risk, build strong security cultures, and support innovation and digital transformation. More information about ePlus' security expertise and capabilities can be found at www.eplus.com/security.

