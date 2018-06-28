Infomart Data Centers Expands Leadership Team With Appointment of New COO

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infomart Data Centers, a national wholesale carrier-neutral data center provider, announced today that it has appointed data center executive Donough Roche as Chief Operating Officer. This new position has been created to support Infomart's growth strategy and follows the recently announced completion of the first of six new data center suites in Ashburn, Virginia, which will bring a total of up to 18 MW of premium capacity to the Northern Virginia market.

Mr. Roche will oversee operations, construction and development, and sales across all of the company's facilities and will report to Phil Koen, interim Chief Executive Officer and a member of Infomart's board of directors.

"Donough brings a wealth of operational experience to Infomart that will provide the foundation to enable us to achieve our strategic goals," said Mr. Koen. "We are excited to have someone of his caliber join the company to help manage our growth as we ramp up the capacity we can offer to clients in each of our existing markets — Ashburn, Silicon Valley, and Hillsboro."

Mr. Roche has held a variety of positions in the data center industry over the past 20 years. Before joining Infomart, he served as Principal of Datacentrs.com, a technical and business consulting firm serving the global data center market. He previously spent nine years at Digital Realty where he led the Global Sales Engineering team. Mr. Roche also brings deep operating, sales and engineering experience from prior roles at Lee Technologies, Citibank and Verizon/MCI.

"It is an exciting time to be joining Infomart. The company has an impressive list of clients and a culture that is always striving to improve their experience," said Mr. Roche. "I look forward to working with the leadership team in support of our mission to become the provider of choice for wholesale deployments."

About Infomart Data Centers

Founded in 2006, Infomart Data Centers is an award-winning industry leader in building, owning and operating highly efficient, cost-effective wholesale data centers. Each of its national facilities meets or exceeds the highest industry standards in all operational categories of availability, security, connectivity and physical resilience. Recognized for its consistent excellence, Infomart Data Centers is dedicated to maintaining its reputation of reliability and best-in-class management while offering flexible solutions to meet the needs of its clients.

Since the company's inception, Infomart has demonstrated its commitment to environmental responsibility in designing and building energy-efficient and sustainable data centers for performance-driven organizations. Infomart Data Centers offers highly connected wholesale and colocation facilities in three Tier I markets throughout the United States, including San Jose, California.; Hillsboro, Oregon.; and Ashburn, Virginia. For more information, please visit www.infomartdatacenters.com or connect with Infomart on Twitter and LinkedIn.

