Mizuho Americas Names Kristine Kubacki its Industrials Analyst

NEW YORK, June 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced Kristine Kubacki, CFA as its Senior Industrials analyst. Kubacki is based in Chicago and reports to Head of US Equity Research Susan Gilbertson.



"Kristine brings insights gleaned from her working experience managing process and supply chain dynamics," said Gilbertson. "As a sell-side analyst, she combines industry knowledge with traditional financial analysis to give investors an in-depth understanding of a company's growth potential, global competitive positioning and worth. Kristine is uniquely suited to provide investors the guidance necessary to understand this important sector."

Kubacki holds MBA and chemical engineering degrees from Washington University in St. Louis and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

About Mizuho Americas

Mizuho Americas is a leading financial institution comprising several legal entities, which together offer clients corporate and investment banking, financing, securities, treasury services, asset management, research and more. With professionals in offices throughout the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Chile, Mizuho's operations in the Americas connect a broad client base of major corporations, financial institutions and public sector groups to local markets and a vast global network. Learn more at mizuhoamericas.com.

Mizuho Americas is an integral part of the Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG). Mizuho Financial Group is one of the largest financial institutions in the world, offering comprehensive financial and strategic services including private banking and venture capital through its subsidiaries. The group has over 900 offices and 60,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia. As of December 31, 2017, its total assets were $1.8 trillion. Learn more about Mizuho Financial Group at www.mizuho-fg.com.

For inquiries, please contact:

Jim Gorman

Director, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas

+1-212-282-3867

jim.gorman@mizuhocbus.com

P.J. Kinsella

Paragon Public Relations

+1-646-558-6226

pj@paragonpr.com