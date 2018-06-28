Supurva Group, Inc Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Web To Door Corp

Company To Enter Lucrative Ecommerce Last Mile Delivery Sector





DENVER, CO, June 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supurva Group, Inc. (a.k.a Supurva Healthcare Group, Inc.) (OTC:SPRV) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a letter of intent to acquire 100% of Web To Door Corp and its operating subsidiary, On Courier 365. On Courier 365 provides transportation, express services, and delivery solutions for large Ecommerce customers in the greater San Francisco Bay area and San Jose. On Courier 365's largest customer is Amazon, Inc.

"We are excited to be moving close to completing with Web To Door. The Ecommerce sector is a huge growth area in the United States and Web To Door is on the forefront of this industry in one of the largest markets," said Bryan Geer, CEO of Supurva Group, Inc.

"Our team is ready for this next phase of growth and we believe Supurva Group will be a strong partner," said David Khateeb, President of On Courier 365.

On Courier 365 continues to build partnerships and business relationship with national organizations in the transportation, fleet management, and staffing agency sectors to ensure sustainable long-term growth.

"Since 2016 we have grown our business from 5 to 300 full-time and part-time employees and revenues have grown to $16.2 Million in 2017," commented Rod Santulan, President of Web To Door. "We anticipate the transaction with Supurva Group will allow us to expand our presence regionally and nationally," he said.

As part of the change in strategic focus, the Company will be appointing new Directors to the Board and making additions to management.

The Company looks forward to sharing future developments with its shareholder base in a timely manner.





About Web To Door Corp

Web To Door Corp's wholly owned operating subsidiary, On Courier 365, provides "Last Mile Delivery" solutions to large Ecommerce customers in the San Francisco Bay area, Oakland, Sacramento and San Jose, California markets. For more information please visit http://webtodoor.com/ and http://oncourier365.com/

About Supurva Group, Inc.

The Company is in the process of transitioning into the logistics and logistics service sector.

Safe Harbor

Supurva Group, Inc. Public Relations and Shareholder Information Name: Corporate Communications Phone: (914) 361-9877 Email: info@sprvinc.com Website: www.sprvinc.com Twitter: @SPRVINC