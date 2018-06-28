Jason Averbook's Latest Book Emphasizes The Need For HR To Shape The Future Of Work With A Digital First Mindset

Manhattan Beach, California, June 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jason Averbook, a global thought leader, agent for change in HR and CEO and Co-Founder of Leapgen, has launched his latest book: The Ultimate Guide to a Digital Workforce Experience ~ Leap for a Purpose. In this new book, Jason offers a compelling guide to what's required for the future of HR and how leaders must maintain a new mindset along with a shared "purpose" to shape the future of work for all generations.



For the past 30 years, the world of HR technology was purely designed to support the HR department that created siloes in HR. Today, however, the workforce is one that is more global, more remote with higher expectations and the vast majority of employees are already conditioned to interact with digital devices versus waiting for humans to respond to their requests. In the book, Jason explains there is no ‘one-click' prescription available with HR technology and the HR function needs to deliver a digital employee experience platform to meets the needs of an organization that aspires to be poised for sustainable growth.



According to Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data, Millennials are the largest generation in the U.S. labor force. As of 2017, 56 million "digital natives" (Millennials ages 21 to 36 in 2017) were working or looking for work. Collected from another study from Pew Research Center, Millennials stand out for their technology use, but older generations also embrace the digital life. More than nine-in-ten Millennials (92%) own smartphones, compared with 85% of Gen Xers (those who turn ages 38 to 53 this year), 67% of Baby Boomers (ages 54 to 72) and 30% of the Silent Generation (ages 73 to 90).



This captivating book explains the importance of designing a digital HR strategy and a roadmap to build a frictionless workforce experience that affords greater flexibility and engagement. The most powerful way to achieve this is by mapping out the experiences around what he calls the "moments that matter"— major life events and career milestones like getting hired, having a baby, buying a home, etc. while working. A global study of employees in U.S., UK, Brazil, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, and China conducted by Ernst & Young found one of the top reasons the global workforce are quitting due to a lack of flexibility in employees' lives as they struggle to achieve work-life balance.



Key Book Takeaways



What's the formula for success

Why it's of critical importance to build a solid data foundation

What are steps to build a frictionless consumerized employees experience

How do we decide what it is to be great at versus being just OK

When the power of digital transformation hinges on digitization; not just automation

How to develop new skills to rebuild the workforce experience and illuminate change champions across organizations

"We must stop apologizing for the year we live in," says author, Jason Averbook. "It is 2018, and we must act inside organizations similarly to the way the world lives outside the walls of the organization if we expect to drive an engaged workforce.



Jason reminds us that consumers (your workforce) does not re-download a mediocre mobile app from their smartphone, and employees won't forgive Phase 1 failures. HR leaders get only one chance to make a first impression—one chance to convey to them the real, day-to-day benefits of whatever new system you're trying to implement.



"As long as action is taken from what I spell out in the book;" says Jason. "The importance of building a data foundation combined with digitization (not just automation), combined with the empathy required to create a better employee experience and then an understanding of the skills we need to do that; mission accomplished."



