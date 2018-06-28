SAE Institute Partners with Girls Make Beats for Second Multi-City Summer Tour

New York, NY, June 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAE Institute, a global leader in creative media education, has announced they will be hosting a Multi-City Summer Tour with nonprofit organization, Girls Make Beats, for their second year.





Girls Make Beats will partner with SAE Institute for the second year to host Multi-City Summer Tour at four SAE Institute campuses. The tour has begun accepting applications from girls ages 10-17 who express an interest in Audio.









Girls Make Beats (GMB) is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization with chapters located in both Miami, Florida and most recently, Los Angeles, California. GMB encourages girls ages 8-17 to pursue a career in the audio industry by expanding the female presence of Disc Jockeys, Music Producers, and Audio Engineers. Founded in late 2012 by certified audio engineer, music producer and recording artist, Tiffany Miranda, GMB encourages young girls to pursue their passion in audio and music production by offering internships and the opportunity to unite and collaborate with other music industry professionals.

GMB has partnered with other industry leaders such as iHeartRadio, AVID, XOver Studios, Ableton, Guitar Center, Record Plant Recording Studio, and its title sponsor; Toyota, for the Summer Tour. In partnership with SAE Institute, GMB will host beat making and deejay workshops using Ableton and Serato software at four SAE Institute locations within the United States:

SAE Institute Atlanta: July 9-13

SAE Institute New York: July 16-20

SAE Institute Los Angeles: July 23-27

SAE Institute Miami: August 13-17

"The goal of our summer tour initiative is to introduce teen girls to the fields of music production, deejaying, and audio engineering, while simultaneously connecting them with a reputable educator like SAE Institute where they can continue their learning to pursue a career in audio," says Tiffany Miranda.

Over the course of the 5-day workshop, the girls will gain hands-on experience with beat making, audio engineering and deejay software, followed by a performance opportunity, and an exclusive music industry panel.

"We are very excited about partnering with Tiffany and Girls Make Beats for the second year in a row," says Michael Bottrill, President and General Manager of SAE Institute North America. "The spirit of SAE Institute was born out of the idea of following one's passion for the creative arts, and to be able to encourage and empower young women to follow their love for audio is a perfect alignment of our core values here at SAE Institute."

This is a free workshop and space is limited to 12 girls per city. Registration is now available online at https://www.girlsmakebeats.org/register.

