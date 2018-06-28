Xplore to File Form 12b-25, Postpones Announcement of Fiscal Year 2018 Results to July 5

AUSTIN, Texas, June 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xplore Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:XPLR), a global leader in rugged computing, today announced that it intends to file a Form 12b-25 Notification of Late Filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, postponing the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year 2018 for up to 15 days. As a result, Xplore now intends to announce its financial results for the fiscal year 2018 fourth quarter and full year on Thursday, July 5, 2018, before the market opens. The company will subsequently conduct a conference call and webcast to review its results at 11:00 a.m. ET, on the same day.



Xplore was previously scheduled to report its results for fiscal 2018 on June 28, 2018. However, the company needs additional time to complete the preparation of its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018. The filing of the Form 12b-25 grants an automatic 15-day extension for the filing of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal year 2018.

Participants can pre-register for the revised conference call date by navigating to http://dpregister.com/10121565. Callers who pre-register in advance of the call will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator.

Interested parties in the United States can access the live call on July 5 by dialing 844-854-4410; interested parties outside the United States can access the call by dialing +1-412-858-4610. Callers should dial in at least 5 minutes prior to the call start time.

A live and archived webcast will be available online in the investor relations section of Xplore's website at www.xploretech.com. A replay of the conference call will be available until July 5, 2018, by calling 877-344-7529 from the United States or +1-412-317-0088 from outside the United States and entering conference ID number 10121565.

