UW Credit Union Selects eGain AI for Member Service

Leading Wisconsin credit union will use eGain's AI knowledge solution to improve omnichannel member experience and agent productivity

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN), the leading provider of cloud-based customer engagement solutions, today announced that UW Credit Union (headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin) has selected eGain's AI knowledge solution for agents and customer self-service to enhance member experience.



As one of the largest credit unions in the state, UW Credit Union offers a complete range of services to its growing membership of more than 240,000 members. In response to its expanding range of services and rising member expectations, UW Credit Union aimed to scale member service throughput and quality, while curbing costs. It chose eGain's AI knowledge for self-service and agent-assisted service to achieve these goals. eGain was selected for its comprehensive functionality and track record of success in the financial sector.

An award-winning solution trusted by blue-chip brands in business-to-consumer sectors, including banking and financial services, eGain's AI knowledge solution empowers front-line agents with fast, accurate answers to member questions. It offers AI-driven guidance to resolve issues in a way that is compliant with regulations and best practices. The solution provides intelligent self-service, while recognizing a need for human-assisted service through context-aware features.

"A core element of our value proposition is member experience," said Dave Poeschl, UW Credit Union Director of Member Solutions Center. "With the service excellence enabled by eGain's AI knowledge solution, we plan to continue building upon our strong member satisfaction results."

Credit union specialists will use eGain's AI knowledge solution to answer member questions about their accounts, including checking and savings, mortgages, debit/credit cards, and loan products.

"We are excited to implement eGain's knowledge management solution. The ability to integrate their technology into our operation will take our contact center to the next level," said Eric Bangerter, UW Credit Union Vice President of E-Commerce. "This platform will increase operational efficiency while providing an outstanding experience for our members."

About UW Credit Union

UW Credit Union is a growing, federally insured financial institution and a leading provider of a full range of financial services to University of Wisconsin communities. UW Credit Union's 576 employees serve the financial needs of more than 240,000 members through world-class technology systems, and through a convenient network of 25 branch locations and over 100 ATMs. With assets totaling $2.6 billion, UW Credit Union is ranked nationally among the leading credit unions. Founded more than 85 years ago by members of the University of Wisconsin community, UW Credit Union continues to operate as a not-for-profit, member-owned financial cooperative with locations in the Madison, Milwaukee, Stevens Point, Green Bay, Oshkosh, Whitewater and La Crosse areas.

About eGain

eGain customer engagement solutions power digital transformation for leading brands. Our top-rated cloud applications for social, mobile, web, and contact centers help clients deliver connected customer journeys in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com.

