Arcserve to Showcase Microsoft-Enabled Data Protection and Disaster Recovery Solutions at Microsoft Inspire

MINNEAPOLIS, June 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcserve, LLC, the data backup and availability pioneer, welcomes 2018 Microsoft Inspire conference attendees to experience its award-winning cloud-based data protection and disaster recovery solutions for Microsoft Azure and Office 365 in booth #1739. Microsoft Inspire will take place July 15 – 19, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Arcserve's broad data protection portfolio, Arcserve Unified Data Protection (UDP), combines comprehensive backup, disaster recovery, high availability and archiving capabilities for the entire Microsoft-powered IT infrastructure, including cloud, physical and virtual systems. In addition, deep integration with Microsoft Azure allows for complete protection of cloud-only and hybrid cloud configurations.

"As a long-time Microsoft partner, Arcserve is deeply committed to co-creating solutions that enable faster and more effective protection of Microsoft environments," said Scott Walker, VP of Global Strategic Alliances at Arcserve. "'We're excited to participate at Microsoft's premier partner event and look forward to demonstrating how we deliver near-zero application recovery and protection of Office 365 and SharePoint environments, as well as the ease with which attendees can develop disaster recovery solutions on our platform to profit from the rapidly-expanding DRaaS market opportunity."

Microsoft Inspire attendees are invited to visit Arcserve in booth #1739 to learn about the unique capabilities that only 28 years of experience in data protection can deliver.

Arcserve develops breakthrough data protection and availability solutions that deliver enterprise power with small team simplicity. Launched in 1990 as a product under Cheyenne Software, Arcserve became an independent organization in 2014 and released the first solution, Arcserve Unified Data Protection (UDP), to deliver comprehensive backup and recovery across cloud, virtual and physical environments under one pane of glass. Since then, Arcserve has continuously redefined data protection, with a full range of highly efficient and integrated capabilities, deployable on-premise or in the cloud, with high availability, disaster recovery, backup and recovery, and data archiving. Arcserve has a customer base of 45,000 end users in more than 150 countries and partners with over 7,500 distributors, resellers and service providers around the world. It is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

