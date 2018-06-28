Sanofi : Sanofi and Advent finalize negotiations for the acquisition of Zentiva

Press Release

Source: Sanofi (EURONEXT: SAN) (NYSE:SNY)





Sanofi and Advent finalize negotiations for the acquisition of Zentiva











PARIS - June 28, 2018 - Sanofi and Advent International ("Advent") have finished negotiations for the acquisition of Zentiva, Sanofi's European generics business, by Advent and the companies have signed a Share Purchase Agreement worth €1.9 billion (enterprise value). The companies announced that they had entered into exclusive talks on April 17, 2018.







The signing of this Share Purchase Agreement marks a critical step on the way to the closing of the deal and the transfer of the Zentiva business to Advent, that is anticipated during the course of the fourth quarter of 2018.







The transaction remains subject to the approval of the competent regulatory authorities.







About Zentiva

Zentiva is an agile healthcare player providing reliable access across Europe to a broad generics portfolio covering a multitude of therapeutic areas. Headquartered in Prague, Zentiva reaches over 40 million patients in 25 European countries, operating throughout a large marketplace with attractive levels of both short- and midterm growth outlook. Zentiva stands apart with the expertise and agility to tailor customer-centric solutions in the three European generics market archetypes (pharmacy, physician and tender/wholesaler). Zentiva's integrated value chain and pan-European commercial footprint makes it one of the largest generics players in Europe. Operating to the highest quality and safety standards, Zentiva's flexible manufacturing facilities in Prague and Bucharest work with partners to produce and distribute more than 350 million packs each year.







About Advent International

Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 335 private equity transactions in 41 countries and as of March 31, 2018, it had €33 billion in assets under management. With offices on four continents, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 190 investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; healthcare; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology, media and telecom. After more than 30 years dedicated to international investing, Advent remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies.

For more information, visit www.adventinternational.com









About Sanofi







Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. We are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. We prevent illness with vaccines, provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. We stand by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions.







With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe.







Sanofi, Empowering Life







Sanofi Media Relations Contact

Jean-Baptiste Froville

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 77 46 46

mr@sanofi.com





Advent International Media Relations

FTI Consulting UK

Fergus Wheeler/Louisa Feltes

Tel: +44 203 727 1000

adventinternational@fticonsulting.com



FTI Consulting France

Astrid Villette

Tel: +33 (0) 1 47 03 69 51

adventfrance@fticonsulting.com







Sanofi Investor Relations Contact

George Grofik

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 77 45 45

ir@sanofi.com



