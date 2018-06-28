CEO Denis Machuel announces a new Executive Committee to drive Sodexo's growth and development

Paris, June 28, 2018 - Chief Executive Officer Denis Machuel today announces a new Executive Committee to drive Sodexo's growth agenda. The new organization will be effective as of 1 July 2018.

This evolution of the Executive Committee will ensure alignment throughout the business, strengthen client and consumer focus and maximize efficiency in local execution. The enlarged Executive Committee, with seven new members, will:

Ensure that all segments and activities are represented. As such, will join:

Tony Leech, CEO, Government & Agencies,

Didier Sandoz, CEO Personal & Home Services and

Nathalie Bellon-Szabo, who becomes CEO, Sports & Leisure, replacing Pierre Henry who has announced his intention to retire.

Reinforce regional representation. As such, will join:

Johnpaul Dimech, Region Chair, Asia Pacific,

Anna Notarianni, Region Chair, France.

Strengthen Sodexo's focus on clients' and consumers' rapidly changing needs. As such, will join:

Belen Moscoso Del Prado, Chief Digital & Innovation Officer

Bruno Vanhaelst, in the newly-created role of Chief Marketing Officer.

"I am confident that this expanded Executive Committee will successfully drive Sodexo forward and ensure strong alignment and efficient execution as we continue to address our growth challenges," said Denis Machuel, Sodexo CEO. "We are renewing our focus on clients and consumers, bringing key expertise on board to optimize digital innovation and consumer insights when developing and selling offers. I look forward to working with this new, dynamic and diverse Executive Committee to unlock Sodexo's potential and accelerate growth."

Accordingly, as of 1 July 2018, Sodexo's Executive Committee will comprise 19 members, 7 women and 12 men of 7 different nationalities, as follows:

Denis Machuel, Chief Executive Officer

Nathalie Bellon-Szabo, CEO, Sports & Leisure

Cathy Desquesses, Chief People Officer

Johnpaul Dimech, Region Chair, Asia Pacific

Lorna Donatone, Region Chair, North America; CEO Geographic Regions

Sean Haley, CEO, Service Operations; Regional Chair, UK & Ireland

Nicolas Japy, CEO, Energy & Resources

Tony Leech, CEO, Government & Agencies

Satya-Christophe Menard, CEO, Schools & Universities

Sylvia Metayer, CEO, Corporate Services

Belen Moscoso Del Prado, Chief Digital & Innovation Officer

Anna Notarianni, Region Chair, France

Marc Plumart, CEO, Healthcare & Seniors

Marc Rolland, Chief Financial Officer

Dianne Salt, Chief Brand & Communication Officer

Didier Sandoz, CEO, Personal & Home Services

Aurelien Sonet, CEO, Benefits & Rewards Services

Bruno Vanhaelst, Chief Marketing Officer

Damien Verdier, Chief Strategy and Corporate Responsibility Officer

Biographies of new Executive Committee Members:

Nathalie Bellon-Szabo, CEO, Sports & Leisure. Nathalie becomes CEO, Sports and Leisure on 1 July 2018. Previously she was COO, Sports and Leisure Worldwide since 2015. Prior to that she was Managing Director of Sodexo Sports & Leisure France. Nathalie joined Sodexo in 1996, as Sales Director of Sodexo Prestige. Nathalie is French and based in France.

Johnpaul Dimech, Region Chair, Asia Pacific. Johnpaul was named Regional Chair, Asia Pacific, in 2017. Prior to that he was CEO, Mining Worldwide within the Energy & Resources segment. Johnpaul joined Sodexo in 1998 and has held various leadership positions including CEO of Sodexo Australia and Sodexo India. Johnpaul is Australian and based in Singapore.

Tony Leech, CEO, Government & Agencies. Tony joined Sodexo in 2003 to head up the Justice Services business in the UK. He was subsequently appointed CEO Justice Services worldwide in 2015, before being named CEO Government and Agencies. Tony is Australian and based in the UK.

Belen Moscoso Del Prado, Chief Digital & Innovation Officer . Prior to joining Sodexo in 2015, Belen held leadership positions at AXA, as Digital Strategy and Transformation Director, and at SoLocal Group (Pages Jaunes), as Director of Strategy, M&A and Partnerships. Previously, Belen worked at Bain & Company and Disneyland Paris. Belen is Spanish and based in France.

Anna Notarianni, Region Chair, France . Anna was named Region Chair for France in 2015. Prior to that, she was CEO of Benefits & Rewards France. In 1998, Anna joined Sogeres as Marketing and Development Director. She was later named CEO for the French Healthcare Segment and joined Sodexo France's Executive Committee before becoming CEO for Personal and Home Services in the country. Anna is French and based in France.

Didier Sandoz, CEO, Personal & Home Services . Before taking up his current role in 2017, Didier was President of Western Europe, the Mediterranean and International Development for Benefits & Rewards Services. Didier joined Sodexo in 1986, and held various leadership positions within BRS, including as CEO in the Czech Republic and in France, and as Global Senior Vice President, Marketing, Strategy and Communications. Didier is French and based in France.

Bruno Vanhaelst, Chief Marketing Officer . Bruno becomes Chief Marketing Officer on 1 July 2018. Prior to that he was Senior Vice President, Marketing, Strategy and Sales Development, for Benefits and Rewards Services since 2015. Bruno joined Sodexo in 2007 as CEO of Personal & Home Services. Prior to joining Sodexo, Bruno was the President for BIC Global Stationary business, based in New York. Bruno is Belgian and based in France.





