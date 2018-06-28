argenx receives second preclinical milestone payment under its development agreement with AbbVie



June 28, 2018

Breda, the Netherlands/Ghent, Belgium - argenx ((Euronext &, NASDAQ:ARGX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a deep pipeline of differentiated antibody-based therapies for the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced the achievement of the second of two preclinical milestones towards an investigational new drug (IND) filing for ARGX-115, triggering a further $ 10 million payment from AbbVie.

In April 2016, argenx entered into a development and exclusive license option agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize ARGX-115. Under the terms of that agreement, argenx has been responsible for conducting and funding all ARGX-115 research and development activities up to completion of IND-enabling studies.

Over the course of the past two years, argenx has been eligible to receive two preclinical milestones of $ 10 million each. The second milestone was achieved today.

About ARGX-115

ARGX-115 employs argenx's SIMPLE Antibody(TM) technology and binds specifically to the protein glycoprotein A repetitions predominant (GARP), which plays a key role in the regulation of production and release of active transforming growth factor beta (TGF-beta). ARGX-115 is believed to selectively limit the immunosuppressive activity of activated regulatory T-cells (Tregs), thereby stimulating the immune system to attack cancer cells. While the normal function of Tregs is to suppress certain compartments of the immune system to prevent self-directed immune responses through the release of active TGF-beta, Tregs can also prevent the immune system from recognizing and suppressing pathogenic cells including cancer cells. We believe the selective inhibition of TGF-beta release by Tregs is potentially superior to systemic inhibition of TGF-beta activity or depletion of Tregs and may give rise to therapeutic products with an improved safety profile.

ARGX-115 was discovered under argenx's Innovative Access Program with the de Duve Institute / Université Catholique de Louvain / WELBIO and exclusively licensed under a research and option agreement in 2013.

About argenx

argenx is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a deep pipeline of differentiated antibody-based therapies for the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company is focused on developing product candidates with the potential to be either first-in-class against novel targets or best-in-class against known, but complex, targets in order to treat diseases with a significant unmet medical need. argenx' ability to execute on this focus is enabled by its suite of differentiated technologies. The SIMPLE Antibody(TM) Platform, based on the powerful llama immune system, allows argenx to exploit novel and complex targets, and the three antibody engineering technologies are designed to enable the expansion of the therapeutic index of the company's product candidates.

Forward-looking Statements

