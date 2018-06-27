Forty Seven Prices Initial Public Offering

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,035,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $16.00 per share. In addition, Forty Seven has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,055,250 shares of common stock solely to cover over-allotments, if any, at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "FTSV" on June 28, 2018.



Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse are acting as lead bookrunners, Canaccord Genuity is acting as lead manager, and BTIG and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. are acting as co-managers for the offering.



The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, New York 10014; or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Madison Avenue, New York, New York, 10010 or by email at newyork.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.



A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Contact

Hannah Deresiewicz – IR contact, Forty Seven

Stern Investor Relations Inc.

hannahd@sternir.com

(212) 362-1200.