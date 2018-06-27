Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE:PF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims on behalf of Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE:PF) stockholders concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Conagra Brands, Inc.



Pursuant to the proposed transaction, valued at approximately $10.9B, Pinnacle Foods shareholders will receive $43.11 in cash and 0.6494 shares of Conagra common stock for each of their Pinnacle Foods shares. Our investigation concerns whether the Pinnacle Foods board of directors failed to adequately shop the Company and obtain the best possible value for its stockholders before entering into a definitive merger agreement with Conagra.

If you own Pinnacle Foods shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation of Pinnacle Foods Inc., please go to https://bespc.com/pinnaclefoods/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.

