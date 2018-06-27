Dr. Carrolee Barlow, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Supernus' Board of Directors

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that Dr. Carrolee Barlow, M.D., Ph.D., has joined Supernus' Board of Directors effective immediately. Dr. Barlow is an expert in neuroscience and neurodegeneration, and is currently the Chief Executive Officer of the Parkinson's Institute and Clinical Center, Sunnyvale, California.



"Dr. Barlow's deep expertise in neurology, as well as her strategic, operational and academic experience, will add significant value to our Board and to the Company," said Jack Khattar, President and CEO of Supernus Pharmaceuticals. "We look forward to the contributions and insights Dr. Barlow will offer the Company as we continue to grow our business."

Dr. Barlow's previous work has spanned clinical care, laboratory and clinical research, academia, and industry. She is the former Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Medical Officer of BrainCells, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of small molecules that stimulate adult hippocampal neurogenesis for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disease. Prior to BrainCells, she served as the Director of Molecular Neuroscience and Therapeutic Area Head for Stroke and Neurodegeneration at Merck Research Laboratories where she was responsible for neuroscience biology, global exploratory, licensing, and development efforts. Dr. Barlow has held a faculty position in the Laboratory of Genetics at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla, California. She also serves as an advisory board member for several biotechnology companies and disease foundations advancing therapies for rare diseases and disorders of the central nervous system.

Dr. Barlow received her Bachelor of Arts in English from The University of Utah and Doctor of Medicine from The University of Utah School of Medicine. In addition, she received her Doctor of Philosophy in molecular and developmental biology from The Karolinska Medical Nobel Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.

"Supernus has built a successful and growing CNS business and is working on exciting pipeline opportunities," said Dr. Barlow. "I look forward to working closely with Supernus' Board and management team to progress and build on its innovative pipeline."

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The Company currently markets Trokendi XR® (extended-release topiramate) for the prophylaxis of migraine and the treatment of epilepsy, and Oxtellar XR® (extended-release oxcarbazepine) for the treatment of epilepsy. The Company is also developing several product candidates to address large market opportunities in psychiatry, including SPN-810 for the treatment of Impulsive Aggression in ADHD patients and SPN-812 for the treatment of ADHD.

