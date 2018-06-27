INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of TAL Education Group of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 17, 2018 – TAL

NEW YORK, June 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of TAL Education Group ("TAL Education") (NYSE:TAL) between April 26, 2018 and June 13, 2018 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/tal-education-group?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company overstated its net income; (2) the Company's net income was deteriorating; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about TAL's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On June 13, 2018, Muddy Waters website published a report alleging that TAL has been fraudulently overstating its profits since at least the fiscal year 2016. On this news, shares of TAL Education fell from a close of $45.65 on June 12, 2018, to a close of $38.74 on June 15, 2018.

If you suffered a loss in TAL Education you have until August 17, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

