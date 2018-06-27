Petro Waste Environmental Officially the Largest Oil and Gas Waste Landfill Operator in the Permian

San Antonio, Texas, June 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Antonio-based Petro Waste Environmental LP (PWE) today announced the opening of its Deep Six and Big Lake landfills in the Permian Basin.



"With the opening of the Deep Six and Big Lake, Petro Waste is now strategically positioned to cover all four quadrants of the most active play in the United States," said Petro Waste Founder and Chief Executive Officer George Wommack. "We now have more landfills in operation in the Permian Basin than any other oil and gas waste disposal company."

The Deep Six Landfill is located on a 212-acre tract in Reeves County, Texas, 10 miles south of the city of Pecos. The facility accepts oil-based mud, water-based mud, oil-based drill cuttings, water-based drill cuttings, contaminated soil, and RCRA-exempt non-hazardous exploration and production (E&P) waste, and provides washouts and other ancillary services. The Deep Six Landfill is operated by Petro Waste Environmental LP and is owned through a joint venture with Trinity Environmental Services I LLC (Trinity), a Guggenheim Partners portfolio company. The landfill is adjacent to Trinity's Deep Six saltwater disposal facility, which Trinity owns and operates separately.



The Big Lake Landfill is located on a 245-acre tract on Highway 137 in Reagan County at the Stiles turnoff, approximately 12 miles north of Big Lake. This facility is wholly owned and operated by Petro Waste. Funding for the Big Lake Landfill and Petro Waste's share of the Deep Six Landfill is being provided by Petro Waste's equity sponsor, Tailwater Capital.



Petro Waste's other two Permian Basin facilities are the Orla Landfill, which opened in April and is also now part of the joint venture with Trinity, and a Howard County facility located between Stanton and Big Spring, which opened in September of 2017. Both facilities offer the same services as the Deep Six and Reagan Landfills. Petro Waste also holds a permit in Pecos County to service development around the Permian Basin's Alpine High play, as well as permits in DeWitt County and McMullen County to service anticipated future activity in the Eagle Ford Shale.



Wommack added, "Our team at Petro Waste is extremely proud that our conviction in the long-term fundamentals of the Texas Oil & Gas industry over the past five years and our commitment through the downturn has put PWE in a position to build out the largest E&P waste landfills platform in the Permian Basin at the time our customers needed us most."



The exploration and production of oil and gas creates various forms of waste that must be processed and disposed of according to strict regulations set by the Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). In recent years, technological advancements have helped E&P companies extract hydrocarbons from the earth more efficiently, but these new techniques have increased the volume of non-hazardous solid wastes and high-solids-content waste fluids. These wastes consist primarily of oil-based drilling muds and cuttings and high-solids-content frack flow-back water. The historical lack of infrastructure capable of efficiently processing and disposing of these waste streams near drilling sites previously made it necessary to truck large quantities of the wastes over long distances to the few existing facilities capable of accepting the materials.



Petro Waste Environmental has addressed this infrastructure shortage. The company hasconstructed highly advanced, RRC-permitted waste-processing and disposal facilities throughout the Permian Basin and has plans to do the same in the near future across the Eagle Ford Shale.



The increasing public interest in the use and disposal of E&P waste will likely lead to more stringent regulation, an even higher level of engineering standards in facility design and the construction of more institutional-quality facilities. Petro Waste is building its facilities and training its personnel with that future in mind. Through its innovative, forward-thinking operations, Petro Waste is reducing environmental impacts of the oil and gas industry today, and those benefits will only multiply as the company expands operations to other plays throughout the United States.

###

ABOUT PETRO WASTE ENVIRONMENTAL LP

Petro Waste Environmental LP is building one of the largest networks of oilfield solid waste-processing and disposal facilities in the United States, strategically located throughout the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale and other active plays across the country. The company provides all forms of non-hazardous E&P waste-processing and disposal. Petro Waste is continually adding new facilities to ensure its customers have access to waste disposal facilities that meet federal and state guidelines as close as possible to their drilling sites. For more information, visit http://www.petrowastelp.com.





ABOUT TAILWATER CAPITAL LLC

Dallas‐based Tailwater Capital is a sophisticated, growth‐oriented energy private equity firm with a well-established track record, having executed more than 100 energy transactions in the upstream and midstream sectors representing over $18.6 billion in transaction value. Tailwater currently manages over $2.5 billion in committed capital and is actively pursuing midstream and upstream investment opportunities. Tailwater is focused on acquiring and growing midstream assets as well as participating in non‐operated upstream opportunities in select basins. For more information, please visit www.tailwatercapital.com.





Lesley Ford Petro Waste Environmnetal LP 512-363-5160 lesley@theprboutique.com