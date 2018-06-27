INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders It Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Fluor Corporation Investors and Set a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 24, 2018

NEW YORK, June 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) between August 14, 2013 and May 3, 2018 . You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky has commenced the class action Chun v. Fluor Corporation (Case No. 3:18-cv-01338-S) in the USDC for the Northern District of Texas. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/fluor-class-action?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (i) Fluor's bidding process for projects related to the construction of gas-fired power generation facilities was flawed; (ii) Fluor had improperly estimated the gas-fire projects; (iii) as a result, Fluor would face craft productivity issues, equipment issues and other execution issues; (iv) Fluor would incur multiple charges impacting quarterly results; and (v) Fluor would ultimately decide to discontinue the pursuit of the gas-fired power market.

If you suffered a loss in Fluor you have until July 24, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders.

