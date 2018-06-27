BrandSafway™ forms new Innovation Council

Kennesaw, Georgia, June 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandSafway, a leading provider of work access and specialized services to the global industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets, has formed an innovation council to identify, develop and launch new, forward-thinking ideas.

"We take our role as the industry's leader in safety, engineering and innovation seriously," said Bill Hayes, president and CEO of BrandSafway "The BrandSafway Innovation Council will focus on harnessing internal creativity in the development of new processes and tools."

BrandSafway leads the industry with patented and proprietary products like the QuikDeck® Suspended Access System, which creates a factory-floor-like platform in the air, reducing craft labor by as much as 35 percent or more, and BrandNet®, which increases productivity on jobsites through access optimization. "Our Innovation Council is developing a pipeline of similar, innovative solutions," Hayes said. "They will focus on accelerating ideation, development and commercialization."

Access and industrial services are connected to many major industries – refining, power, commercial construction, transportation and infrastructure. "By helping our customers improve safety and increase productivity, we can have a powerful, positive impact on our customers, their industries and the economy," Hayes explained. "The Council is an important step in improving and accelerating innovation globally, while ultimately increasing the value we bring to our customer sites. BrandSafway is invested in continuing to provide thought leadership in safety, engineering and innovation."

Vishnu Irigireddy, vice president of Global Engineering for SafeWorks, a BrandSafway company, has been named chair of the Innovation Council. "This is an exciting time at BrandSafway," Irigireddy said. "The Innovation Council not only provides an opportunity for ideas to be heard and carefully considered; it's a great way for our various divisions and departments to build off each other, and in the end, come up with even better, safer and more productive solutions for our customers."

Irigireddy joined the SafeWorks leadership team in 2016, bringing more than 18 years of senior leadership experience in engineering and strategic growth. The Council also includes leaders from throughout all BrandSafway's departments and divisions. This includes product line management, safety, business and operational leaders in BrandSafway's industrial, commercial and infrastructure segments.

"Our people are our greatest asset," said Hayes. "We have the most experienced team in the industry, and the Council will provide a forum to capture their ideas for improving safety and productivity for our customers."

About BrandSafway

With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of services, products and solutions, with the greatest depth of expertise, to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure end markets. A portfolio company of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, BrandSafway offers access, industrial services and forming and shoring solutions to more than 32,000 customers through a workforce of approximately 35,000 employees, who support our network of 350 strategic locations across 30 countries. With its global footprint, rigorous operating processes and extensive service offerings — access, insulation, coatings, specialty industrial services and forming and shoring — BrandSafway supports customers' maintenance and refurbishment needs as well as new construction and expansion plans. Today's BrandSafway — large enough to leverage economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while remaining nimble and responsive — delivers unmatched service with local labor and management. For more information, visit www.brandsafway.com.



