McCain Inc. Celebrates Contract with Los Angeles DOT for Largest ATC Cabinet Deployment in History

VISTA, Calif., June 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McCain Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the SWARCO Group and a leader in the supply of advanced intelligent transportation solutions for safety and mobility, won a one-year contract with a renewal option for four additional years with the City of Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) to replace existing traffic control cabinets with new, Advanced Transportation Controller (ATC) cabinets. Over the duration of the agreement, McCain expects to deliver more than 1,500 cabinets, by far the largest ATC cabinet deployment anywhere in the world to date.



McCain leads the North American intelligent transportation industry in ATC cabinet deployments. Traffic control cabinets house the computers and sensors which control traffic signal timing to facilitate the efficient and safe movement of vehicles, people and goods. Cabinets meeting ATC standards increase safety and efficiency allowing for much greater flexibility and modularity than older cabinet types. The advantages include up to 32-channel operation, doubling the previous capacity, increased safety enhancements for installers, and real-time benefits for traffic engineers. These operational improvements use "lamp out detection" to send immediate notifications when signal lights fail. They also have fail-safe flashing red alerts when the intersection backup system needs to be repaired.

McCain's ATC cabinets also provide future-proof technology and are delivered connected vehicle ready, equipped to embrace emerging connected and autonomous vehicle requirements. The company has pioneered the development of ATC cabinets and its engineers have worked closely with standards developers to assure sustained benefit for traffic departments and the communities they serve.

Reza Roozitalab, P.E., McCain's vice president of hardware engineering, credits Los Angeles traffic engineers for their leadership in embracing the new technology. "They are a unique agency, writing and deploying their own software," he said. "The Los Angeles DOT personnel are very progressive and incredibly knowledgeable and that made things easier for us. At the end of the day they wanted to deploy the best product and we wanted to provide it. We shared the same dream."

Los Angeles is the nation's second largest traffic market with incredibly complex traffic management issues. The agreement calls for the deployment of McCain's 351, 352, 356 and 357 cabinets configured to fit the specific requirements of each intersection.

The McCain ATC cabinets will be phased in over the duration of the project with the final number to be deployed based upon LADOT budget considerations. Said Roozitalab, "Being part of the McCain ATC cabinet development team and seeing our technology being adopted by one of the most progressive DOT's in the nation is a monumental achievement for all of us."

About McCain Inc.

McCain Inc., a Company of the SWARCO Group, develops products used by millions of people around the world each day. A manufacturing powerhouse since 1987, the company's brand portfolio includes advanced traffic control equipment and intelligent transportation systems to create safer, more mobile, and more livable communities. Team McCain is comprised of more than 500 employees at operations in the United States and Mexico.

