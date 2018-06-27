Greybrook Realty Partners CEO Peter Politis Receives Canada's Top 40 Under 40® Award

TORONTO, June 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greybrook is pleased to announce that Peter Politis, CEO of Greybrook Realty Partners and Partner of Greybrook Capital, has been recognized as one of Canada's Top 40 Under 40® honourees for 2018.



Canada's Top 40 Under 40® is an annual recognition of the exceptional achievements of 40 outstanding Canadians under the age of 40. The program is supported by several prominent organizations committed to Top 40's success. Founded in 1995 by Caldwell, Top 40 has recognized more than 680 outstanding Canadians and is the country's most coveted award for young business leaders.

Peter was selected from over 800 nominees by an independent Advisory Board comprised of more than 20 business leaders from across Canada. Honourees were chosen on four key criteria: Vision & Innovation, Leadership, Impact & Influence, and Social Responsibility.

"Peter is an exceptional businessman, business partner and friend. We have worked together for more than 15 years and I am thrilled to see him recognized as one of Canada's Top 40 Under 40®. I can't think of anyone more deserving of this award," said Sasha Cucuz, Partner of Greybrook Capital, and CEO of Greybrook Securities Inc. "A consummate dealmaker, Peter has been instrumental in the growth and success of Greybrook and he is at the heart of all of our real estate transactions."

Peter joined Greybrook's group of companies after graduating from the University of Toronto and quickly rose through the ranks becoming a partner at Greybrook Capital within a few years. Peter took over Greybrook's real estate investment practice and together with his business partners has grown Greybrook Realty Partners into one of the most active asset management firms in the country, investing over $1 billion in private equity into more than 50 real estate developments across Southern Ontario and South Florida.

"Having worked closely with Peter for many years, I can't imagine a better role model and ambassador to represent Canada's Top 40 Under 40®," states Greybrook Capital founder and CEO, Elias Vamvakas. "Top 40 is a tremendous club which I had the opportunity to be a part of 20 years ago, and I'm thrilled to see Peter recognized for his vision of creating an unprecedented investment opportunity for investors, which has transformed Greybrook Realty Partners into one of Canada's largest real estate asset managers."

The 2018 Top 40 Recipients were announced today on BNN Bloomberg and in the National Post. The honorees will receive their awards at the Top 40 Awards Night Gala to be held in Toronto on November 21, 2018, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

About Canada's Top 40 Under 40®

Canada's Top 40 Under 40® is an annual recognition of the exceptional achievements of 40 outstanding Canadians under the age of 40. The program is supported by several prominent organizations all enthusiastically committed to Top 40's success, including: Founder and Managing Partner Caldwell; Presenting Partner MNP LLP; National Partner Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc.; Media Partners BNN Bloomberg and National Post; Travel Partner WestJet; Research Partner Caliper; and, Leadership Forum Partner Toronto Region Board of Trade; with fact checking and verification by Inline Reference Check.

Founded in 1995 by Caldwell, Top 40 has recognized more than 680 outstanding Canadians and is the country's most coveted award for young business leaders. Honourees have a remarkable track record of achievement after their win; the ranks of Top 40 alumni include hundreds of nationally and internationally prominent CEOs, CFOs, executives, and entrepreneurs.

About Greybrook Realty Partners

Greybrook Realty Partners is a Toronto-based asset management firm that invests equity in large-scale development-based opportunities. Greybrook Realty Partners offers investors the unique opportunity to partner with leading North American real estate developers and share in value creation activities. Greybrook Realty Partners and its affiliates have invested in over 50 real estate projects in Greater Toronto Area, Greater Golden Horseshoe region, and South Florida markets. In aggregate, its real estate investment portfolio is expected to result in the development of over 32 million square feet of residential and commercial density, with an estimated completion value of $14 billion CAD.

For further information:

Greybrook Realty Partners Inc.

Sarah Mansour, Executive Director, Corporate Development & Strategy

E: sarah.mansour@greybrook.com

T: 416.322.9700 x551

Follow Greybrook on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/greybrook-realty-partners/

Follow @GreybrookRealty on Twitter: http://twitter.com/greybrookrealty

Read the Greybrook blog: http://greybrook.com/realty/blog/