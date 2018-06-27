Token Fest Announces Second Highly-Anticipated Event in Boston

Boston, MA, June 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Token Fest, (www.tokenfest.io), the premier conference and expo for the business and technology of blockchain, has announced its second event in North America, taking place at the Seaport Hotel & World Trade Center in Boston, September 13 - 14, 2018. The event will feature a new trifold conference format designed for VIP's entitled: Institutional Strategy, Accredited Investors/Family Offices, and Enterprise Professionals. The enhanced program reinforces Token Fest's commitment to produce the highest caliber of educational and networking experiences for senior level executives exploring blockchain solutions.



Following on the heels of a successful flagship event in San Francisco, which had over 2,000 attendees, 129 exhibitors, and 60 sponsors, Token Fest 2018 expects to double in size, with over 4,000+ attendees, 200+ speakers, and 200+ exhibitors for its upcoming Boston event.



CEO of Token Fest Ryan Colby said, "The blockchain events market is currently oversaturated. An increasing number of conferences with heightened expectations for investors and executives have diluted the quality of blockchain's corporate conference calendar, and the return for attendees. We've decided to not only focus on an elite roster of speakers, but reverse the traditional conference model and invest in an executive VIP program to complement the show. This creates a win/win for delegates and sponsors by aligning only the most qualified attendees with the best solution providers."





Notable industry speakers include:

Jeremy Allaire, CEO of Circle

Patrick Byrne, CEO of Overstock.com

Eric Ly, Co-Founder of LinkedIn

Ned Scott, CEO of Steemit

Michael Casey, Senior Advisor to the MIT Digital Currency Initiative at MIT's Media Lab

Adam Draper, CEO of Boost VC

David Wachsman, CEO of Wachsman

Alex Mashinsky, Founder of Celsius Network

Nick Spanos, Co-Founder of Zap.org

Marshall Hayner, CEO of Metal

Olga Feldmeier, CEO of Smart Valor

Christine Mohan, Co-Founder of Civil

Andy Bromberg, CEO of Coinlist

Kain Warwick, Founder of Havven



Brinkley Warren, Co-Founder and Co-Producer of Token Fest said, "After the success of Token Fest San Francisco, we wanted to take the event to another city that embraces innovation in all its forms — making Boston the ideal choice. As an emerging East Coast hub for blockchain enthusiasts, we are thrilled to bring Token Fest's unique slate of programming to a city that prides itself on blending tradition with ingenuity."

Exclusive networking experiences include a Black Tie Token Poker Tournament, an outdoor VIP party at Fenway Park during a Boston Red Sox game, and a closing party at Club Royale, Boston's most exclusive night club.

The conference will include a series of keynotes, fireside chats, moderated panels, and an ICO Competition, with an exhibit floor showcasing the latest blockchain industry solutions. Featured sessions will offer expert insight into digital asset management and custody, security tokens, crypto exchange architecture, institutional investing strategies, regulation and compliance, and enterprise blockchain integrations.





About Token Fest:

The premier conference and expo for blockchain, Token Fest is an exclusive, two-day networking event focused on the business and technology of tokenizations. Featuring an impressive lineup of speakers, attendees will gain a wealth of insights and information about the state of the token-based economy while networking with over 4,000 senior level decision makers. To learn more about, visit www.tokenfest.io.

