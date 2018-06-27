Advantego Corporation Names Thomas O'Stasik Corporate Chief Revenue Officer and President of New Subsidiary

DENVER, CO, June 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantego Corporation (OTCQB:ADGO) today announced the appointment of Thomas J. O'Stasik, 62, as its Chief Revenue Officer and President of its new wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Advantego Communications, Inc., to oversee the Company's sales, marketing and media buying operations.



"We are excited to have Tom fill this position as he brings a unique and diversified skill set with over two decades of experience in the technology world to Advantego," according to CEO Robert W. (Rob) Ferguson. "We felt this was necessary to lead the aggressive growth plan that we have set for ourselves," he said. "Having demonstrated our ability to deliver products and services on a national basis at multiple locations, we are focusing on strategically expanding our customer base, our product and service portfolio, and feel confident we will achieve this under his leadership," Ferguson pointed out.

O'Stasik -- himself a long-time Henderson, NV resident – will assume responsibilities July 1. For the past 20+ years, he has been a principle of Maxim Integrations, a business consultant specializing in marketing and sales for telecom, Artificial Intelligence (AI), family entertainment and interactive 3-D industries, among others. He also served for four years in the US Navy as Company Commander and "Honor Man" award winner.

In addition to heading up the sales and marketing subsidiary, O'Stasik will become actively involved with Advantego's strategic partners:

CheckTheQ – Open new markets for products to track wait times for customers in real time in public venues;

– Open new markets for products to track wait times for customers in real time in public venues; Aftermaster – Initially promote and distribute their TV audio product, Aftermaster Pro, to hearing impaired clinics in North America;

– Initially promote and distribute their TV audio product, Aftermaster Pro, to hearing impaired clinics in North America; Angel Investors – Provide marketing services for their Mastermind Investors Club and financial communications services for growth companies and interested investors;

– Provide marketing services for their Mastermind Investors Club and financial communications services for growth companies and interested investors; Alliance Activation – Market digital communications, print, TV, radio, event planning and corporate sponsorship support activities;

– Market digital communications, print, TV, radio, event planning and corporate sponsorship support activities; InnerScope Hearing Technologies – Exclusive worldwide distribution and content for audiological products;

– Exclusive worldwide distribution and content for audiological products; Badu Networks – Provide digital signage services with their "PixelFlick" technology;

– Provide digital signage services with their "PixelFlick" technology; TRIVVER – Utilize technology to add to services for Programmatic Advertising Exchange (PAE) for 3-D, Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) advertising.

About Advantego Corporation

Advantego Corporation (OTCQB:ADGO) designs, develops and implements digital communications and intelligent software solutions as a specialized Business Process as a Service (BPaaS). The Company's products and services are developed by its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Advantego Technologies Inc., which leverages its proprietary "Intelligent Solution Platform". This platform combines existing data and systems and integrates "best in class", third-party technologies to provide a comprehensive, managed solution that significantly enhances internal operations and marketing efficiency. These elite, custom business solutions are available to large enterprises, affiliate networks and franchise operators as all-inclusive, managed bundled services. The Company also offers a variety of stand-alone products specific to targeted industries. Website: www.advantego.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act. As a general matter, forward-looking statements may reflect our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business.

These statements may be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expects", "plans", "estimates", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "believes", "outlook and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon our historical performance, current plans, estimates, expectations and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. The inclusion of this forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the following subjects, among others, may be forward-looking: our business and investment strategy; our projected operating results; estimates relating to our ability to make distributions to our stockholders in the future and economic trends.





CONTACT: GREG McANDREWS & ASSOCIATES Gregory A. McAndrews (310) 804-7037 mcandrews_pr@hotmail.com