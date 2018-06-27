Cloudleaf to Detail Multimillion-Dollar ROI Success Story at Sensors Expo and Conference 2018

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudleaf, Inc., an emerging leader in industrial asset tracking and path-flow analysis, today announced that it will be presenting at this week's Sensors Expo and Conference at the San Jose Convention Center.



Who: Nitesh Arora, Head of Marketing

When: Thursday, June 28, 12:00 p.m. PDT

What: Cloudleaf Sensor Fabric™ Customer Success Story in Pharma

Where: Sensors Expo at McEnery Convention Center, Executive Ballroom G

"The entire Cloudleaf team takes tremendous pride in presenting at one of the most important industry forums," said Cloudleaf Head of Marketing Nitesh Arora, who will be the company's presenter at the event. "We greatly look forward to providing an in-depth examination of Cloudleaf Sensor Fabric™, a solution which is recording multimillion-dollar return-on-investment for our enterprise customers faced with the challenge of continuous management of assets in motion."

Generally recognized as the sensor industry's pre-eminent event in North America, the Sensors Expo provides attendees with insight into the latest sensor trends, products and solutions, in industrial IoT and related areas. This year's three-day conference is expected to attract more than 300 exhibitors.

About Cloudleaf, Inc.

Cloudleaf offers a mesh of intelligent IoT sensors, endpoints, gateways and cloud technologies, called Sensor Fabric™ that generates a unique digital fingerprint with location and contextual metadata for physical assets. Our location engine and cloud applications transform the digital metadata into actionable insights, delivering operational efficiencies for our customers, leading to reduced costs and immediate ROI.

Cloudleaf, Sensor Fabric, SDTN and other Cloudleaf products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudleaf, Inc. in United States and other countries. See https://www.cloudleaf.com/about for additional company information.

