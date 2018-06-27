Paytronix Announces 'Change the Game' as Theme for this Year's Annual User Conference, PXUX 2018

NEWTON, Mass., June 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., the leading guest engagement platform, today announced the theme for its fourth annual Paytronix User Experience meeting, PXUX 2018 , "Change the Game," which will take place September 12-13, 2018 at the Hotel Commonwealth in Boston. The interactive conference features two days of high-impact programs focused on brand growth.



"Change the Game speaks to the opportunity our customers have in leveraging guest data," said Michelle Tempesta, head of marketing, Paytronix Systems Inc. "At PXUX, attendees will learn how to change the competitive game with tools designed to strengthen the relationship between the brand and its guests, and ultimately boost revenue by grabbing visits away from competitors."

Bloomin' Brands International, Kahala Brands, Red's Savoy Pizza and Yesway Convenience Stores will present game-changing strategies through their experiences. Paytronix experts will also lead thought-provoking, high-energy sessions and facilitate hands-on learning.

Some of the topics to be addressed at the meeting include:

Success Stories – discover how others are exceeding their goals.

– discover how others are exceeding their goals. Engagement Techniques – see methods that work, and learn why.

– see methods that work, and learn why. Workshops – learn how to bolster results in a day in the life of your team.

– learn how to bolster results in a day in the life of your team. Demonstrations & Roadmap – take a tour through some of the newest features and add your viewpoint to innovation on the horizon.

About Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions for restaurants and convenience store brands. Through its innovative software design and integrations with widely used point of sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 330 customers with the flexibility to build unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences.

