Xplore Expands Relationship with Distributor BlueStar in North America and Latin America

AUSTIN, Texas, June 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xplore Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:XPLR) today announced that it has expanded its distribution agreement with United Radio, Inc., dba BlueStar, a longtime channel partner in Canada. The stocking distributor can now fulfill orders for Xplore resellers across all of North America, as well as the entire Latin America (LATAM) region. Xplore's full lineup of rugged tablet, handhelds and 2-in-1 laptop/tablet computers and accessories will be available to BlueStar's extensive reseller community.



BlueStar primarily works with solution-oriented resellers who boast a deep understanding of enterprise-grade mobility applications, particularly within the industrial and field service verticals most-often served by Xplore, including manufacturing, warehousing, transportation, utilities, public safety, government, and oil and gas. This expanded relationship with BlueStar gives Xplore access to a broader reseller community and an additional avenue for channel growth in FY19 and beyond.

"With BlueStar's increased support in the Americas, Xplore is well positioned to grow our business across multiple vertical markets," Graff continued. "With these additional resources, we will be able to extend our market reach and drive even more revenue through the channel as we continue to expand Xplore's rugged mobility portfolio."

This expansion of Xplore's distribution network across the Americas also provides resellers with a choice in distributors while increasing the availability of sales and support resources for Xplore's growing channel. The Valued Xplore Partner (VXP) community will now be able to work with BlueStar to assemble and deliver quality rugged mobile computing solutions that accommodate customers' individual requirements. This will enable customers to quickly onboard their Xplore rugged mobility solutions and begin to gain new business efficiencies.

"BlueStar is proud to expand its distribution agreement with Xplore Technologies, and we'll now be offering Xplore products throughout Canada, Latin America, and the United States," says Mike Byington, Vice President of Business Development at BlueStar. "This expansion of our agreement with Xplore will help our partners offer a straightforward, rugged solution to fill their needs and the needs of their customers."

To learn more about the recently expanded Valued Xplore Partner (VXP) program, or to become an Xplore partner, visit www.xploretech.com/partner.

About BlueStar, Inc.

BlueStar is the leading global distributor of solutions-based Digital Identification, Mobility, Point-of-Sale, RFID, Digital Signage, Network Infrastructure, and Security technology. BlueStar works exclusively with value-added resellers, providing them with complete solutions, business development and marketing support. The company brings unequaled expertise to the market, offers award-winning technical support and is an authorized service center for a growing number of manufacturers. BlueStar is the exclusive distributor for the In-a-Box Solutions Series, delivering hardware, software and critical accessories in one bundle with technology solutions across all verticals. For more information, please contact BlueStar at 1-800-354-9776 or visit www.bluestarinc.com.

About Xplore Technologies

As a leading supplier and authority in rugged mobility, Xplore provides the technology, solutions and specialized vertical expertise customers need to maximize resources, minimize costs, and drive business productivity through mobility. Not only does Xplore offer a broad portfolio of genuinely rugged mobile computers – and a complete accessory ecosystem – but the company's award-winning tablets, handhelds and 2-in-1 laptops are among the fastest and longest lasting in their class, built to withstand nearly any hazardous condition or environmental extreme for years without fail. The enterprise-grade power, security flexibility, and versatility of Xplore's rugged mobile computers make it easy for industrial, enterprise, government, and field service organizations to scale mobile workflows and boost mobile worker efficiency while working in the office, vehicle, and field. Visit www.xploretech.com to learn how Xplore can help you mobilize workers to the right place, at the right time and with the right technology tools. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect Xplore's current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made including those factors detailed from time to time in filings made by Xplore with securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Xplore does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

