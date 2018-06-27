Nokia, China Telecom and Intel to showcase advanced end-to-end capabilities of 5G Edge Cloud for latency critical new applications at #MWCS18

Joint demonstration of virtual reality gaming over cloudified 5G e2e network including edge cloud platform to deliver real-time, high-quality experience

Leverages leading Nokia intelligent algorithms embedded in 5G radio access network to predict demand change and deliver services with extremely low latency

27 June 2018

Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018, China - Nokia, China Telecom and Intel are to conduct a demonstration of virtual reality gaming at Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018 to show how a high-performance Cloud with embedded intelligence will enable the delivery of services with extremely low-latency to the mass market.

5G will open up myriad new services opportunities for operators, with complex requirements for each service. By leveraging technologies like Edge Cloud, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning, networks will be able to predict requirements and any potential issues before they occur, and assign the resources needed to support services with consistent high quality.

At Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018, Nokia, China Telecom and Intel will use the Nokia AirScale Cloud RAN and Edge Data Center cloud platform for the demonstration showcasing virtual reality gaming over a cloud-based end-to-end network also utilizing Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors. The Intel® 5G Mobile Trial Platform helps partners better assess 5G technology and propagation challenges in actual usage scenarios.

Nokia and China Telecom are working together to leverage AI and machine learning for the delivery of new virtual and augmented 5G services for industries and consumers, including entertainment, healthcare and education services, as well as for the widespread implementation of automated vehicles (V2X) and Industry 4.0.

Caroline Chan, vice president and general manager, 5G Infrastructure Division, in the Intel Network Platforms Group, said: "Intel believes there is a great opportunity to deliver compelling new services ranging from entertainment, to healthcare, to enterprise applications all running over high performance, low latency 5G networks. This VR gaming demonstration with China Telecom using the Intel 5G Mobile Trial Platform and Intel® Xeon® processors in Nokia AirScale CloudRAN and Edge Data Center is a powerful proof point to what users can experience with 5G technology's high data rate."

Marc Rouanne, president of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: "This demonstration with China Telecom and Intel is of key importance to show the capabilities enabled by Edge Cloud for 5G. Nokia embraces a culture of open architecture using common interfaces and toolkits to allow customers such as China Telecom to access intelligence within their networks. Working with these customers we can help them use this intelligence to realize their future business and services objectives."

